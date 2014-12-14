-Special to the Observer from Jane Bryant- Ten years? It’s true. Yoginis recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of yoga in West Fork. Jimmie Thomas, yoga instructor extraordinaire, began teaching yoga in 2004 in the courtroom of City Hall. The classes recently relocated to Library Hall. Jimmie has her 200-hour and 500-hour certifications as a Variyoga teacher. Variyoga is a blend of different types of yoga that are adapted to the needs of the students. It can be quite gentle or very strenuous depending on the students and their capabilities. In the spring of 2014 Jimmie completed a week-long intensive course at Duke Integrative Medical Center on therapeutic yoga. She learned how to adapt yoga for people with various health issues, such as osteoporosis, heart problems, and COPD. Jimmie happily admits that she did not plan to become a yoga teacher. This path came about when she visited the West Fork Library after she had moved back to Northwest Arkansas. She mentioned to the librarian that she did yoga, and the librarian gave her name to the West Fork Parks person. When the parks person contacted her about teaching a six-week yoga program, she agreed to give it a try. Ten …

