CHRISTMAS PARADE 2014…SPECTACULAR1
December 14, 2014 by Steve Winkler
The Spirit of Winslow is alive and well as it celebrated the annual parade. With a less-than-440 population, it still exudes community and joy…plus some good cooks…the chilli was delicious. These pictures say it all. Good Night and Merry Christmas
Caring and Giving Season: Open Door Health0
December 9, 2014 by Steve Winkler
- Observer Staff- "We are here to stay," say the Advance Practice Nurses of Open Door Health and Community Services. Lela Shipman and Julie Thibodaux opened their doors to offer medical care to the citizens of south Washington County on April 15, 2013. Since that time the clinic has had about 1300 patient encounters, with over 400 patients.
West Fork Water Commission Down the Drain?0
November 30, 2014 by Steve Winkler
-By Observer Staff- Did the city council just quietly dissolve the 40-year-old water commission? During a hearing on Nov. 24, the council passed an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a $350,000 revenue bond to pay for the "planning and design costs, other preliminary expenses and bond issuance costs." Detailed in more than ten pages, Ordinance 441 is a temporary bond that will be folded into a permanent bond to pay for construction of a sewer line from West Fork to Fayetteville. The permanent bond will be for $5,8000,000. The city needs the funds from the temporary bond to satisfy requirements for a $1.2 million grant. But it's the language buried throughout the ordinance that seems to indicate the dissolution of the water commission entirely, or at the very least, the transfer of its main duties to the city as a whole.
WF Ordinance 441, Full Text1
November 28, 2014 by Steve Winkler
This is the full text of Ordinance No. 441 passed by the West Fork City Council on November 24, 2014 at West Fork Fire Department.
Search for New Chief Narrows1
October 26, 2014 by Steve Winkler
-By Steve Winkler- West Fork is a step closer to finding new leadership in the police department. Former chief, John Collins resigned in August 2014. Collins was appointed Interim Police Chief by Mayor Frances Hime in November, 2012, after Mike Nelson resigned the position. He became chief after a probationary period. Hime noted that Collins had received recommendations from numerous law enforcement officials including Washington County Sherriff Tim Helder and Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, both West Fork residents. The Council vote to approve the appointment was 6-2 with council members Charlie Rossetti and Julie Shafer voting against Collins's appointment. Retiring chief, Mike Nelson, publically expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of Collins. Mike Nelson is the father of John Nelson, a sergeant in the police department. After Mayor Hime's resignation as mayor in November 2013, the council appointed Rossetti interim mayor and after a special election in April, 2014, Rossetti became the elected mayor. Mike Nelson is now on the city council. John Collins was popular with the citizens but was left without the support from Rossetti's administration. He resigned. He is currently a candidate for a seat on the city council. Soon after Collins's resignation, the police commission began …
A Decade of Yoga in West Fork1
September 16, 2014 by Steve Winkler
-Special to the Observer from Jane Bryant- Ten years? It's true. Yoginis recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of yoga in West Fork. Jimmie Thomas, yoga instructor extraordinaire, began teaching yoga in 2004 in the courtroom of City Hall. The classes recently relocated to Library Hall. Jimmie has her 200-hour and 500-hour certifications as a Variyoga teacher. Variyoga is a blend of different types of yoga that are adapted to the needs of the students. It can be quite gentle or very strenuous depending on the students and their capabilities. In the spring of 2014 Jimmie completed a week-long intensive course at Duke Integrative Medical Center on therapeutic yoga. She learned how to adapt yoga for people with various health issues, such as osteoporosis, heart problems, and COPD. Jimmie happily admits that she did not plan to become a yoga teacher. This path came about when she visited the West Fork Library after she had moved back to Northwest Arkansas. She mentioned to the librarian that she did yoga, and the librarian gave her name to the West Fork Parks person. When the parks person contacted her about teaching a six-week yoga program, she agreed to give it a try. Ten …
WF RRC Board Report0
July 31, 2014 by Steve Winkler
We need volunteers at the RRC! Come work with us. I have openings every Saturday morning from now until forever. Please consider volunteering this Saturday from 9:00 to 12:00. Just send me an email to let me know if you can make it. If you have questions about volunteering give me a call at 200-6072 or stop by and chat with us when we are open. Right now I don't have anyone signed up for this Saturday morning! The RRC Advisory Board welcomed two new members. Jimmie Thomas and Lori Marsh have joined our group and we are a dedicated and energetic Board. Below are the minutes from our last meeting if you are interested in seeing what we are up to. ~ Patty West Fork Renewable Resource Center Advisory Board Meeting Notes Tuesday, July 29, 2014 West Fork Public Library Call to order: Patty called the meeting to order at 1:05 pm. Roll Call: Present—Patty Baker, President; Sophie Stephenson, secretary; Carolyn Griffith, member; Lori Marsh, member; Jimmie Thomas, member; Charles Rosetti, West Fork Mayor; Megan Webb, Parks Director Meeting Minutes Minutes from the January 2014 meeting were approved. Old Business: Discussion of dog waste stations Megan with Parks Dept …
